Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,920 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.13 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

