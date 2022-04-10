KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,493,000.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE KBR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.11 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

