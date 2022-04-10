National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,708 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

WPM stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

