Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBLX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. Roblox has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

