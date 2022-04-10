Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

