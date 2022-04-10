Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion and a PE ratio of -39.54. Roblox has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

