Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $90.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.