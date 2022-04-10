Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $90.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

