KeyCorp Raises Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $51.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of EXC opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

