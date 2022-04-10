Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

