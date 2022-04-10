Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Shapeways in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

