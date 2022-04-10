The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Timken (NYSE:TKR) Target Price to $64.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $92.39.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.