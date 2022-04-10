Raymond James Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $38.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

