Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 108400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)
