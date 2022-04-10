Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 108400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Romios Gold Resources alerts:

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.