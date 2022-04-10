Barclays Trims Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Target Price to $63.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.