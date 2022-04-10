AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.50

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.50), with a volume of 105307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.48).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

