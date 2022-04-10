AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.50

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.50), with a volume of 105307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.48).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.61.
About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.