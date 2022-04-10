Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Up 5.9%

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.70. 50,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,234,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

