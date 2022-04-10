Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,722 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,722 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

