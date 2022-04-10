16,517 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average is $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.