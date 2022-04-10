Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of UniFirst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 646 shares of company stock worth $123,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UNF opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

