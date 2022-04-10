State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STOR opened at $29.67 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

