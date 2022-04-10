48,078 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

