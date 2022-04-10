Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price at $32.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 841,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,143,000 after acquiring an additional 209,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

