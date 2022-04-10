Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Purchases A$50,500.00 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$50,500.00 ($37,969.92).

On Monday, March 28th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$50,350.00 ($37,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 30.46 and a current ratio of 30.47.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0128 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

