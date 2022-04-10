Insider Buying: Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Buys A$40,760.02 in Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Tiffiny Lewin bought 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.25 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of A$40,760.02 ($30,646.63).
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21.
Trajan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.