Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $52,800.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HNI opened at $34.98 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,369,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.