Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

