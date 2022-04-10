Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,364 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,134,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.