State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,284 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

PFGC opened at $49.32 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 197.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.