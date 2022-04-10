Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,832 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000.

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

