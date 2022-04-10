WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

WPP stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. WPP has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

