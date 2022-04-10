Loop Capital Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

