PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.78.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13. PayPal has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.