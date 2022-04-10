The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $29.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.72.

NYSE GPK opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

