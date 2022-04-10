Raymond James Cuts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $157.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $161.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.