Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

