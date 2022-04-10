The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $33,292.50 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27.

On Monday, February 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $223.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $224.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.37.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

