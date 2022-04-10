Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $26,485.16 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE MYOV opened at $14.50 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
