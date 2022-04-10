Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $26,485.16 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MYOV opened at $14.50 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after buying an additional 584,449 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,232,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

