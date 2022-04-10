Analyzing CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNA Financial and First Acceptance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $11.91 billion 1.10 $1.20 billion $4.41 10.98 First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.25 -$1.23 million ($0.04) -46.49

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNA Financial and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 10.09% 8.81% 1.68% First Acceptance -0.43% -1.19% -0.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNA Financial beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, and surety. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About First Acceptance (Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

