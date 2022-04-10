Analyzing Movano (MOVE) & Its Peers

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Movano to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Movano and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano Competitors 250 1019 1854 51 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 47.40%. Given Movano’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Movano has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Movano and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A -$21.77 million -1.95 Movano Competitors $997.16 million $98.09 million 46.35

Movano’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -53.97% -50.52% Movano Competitors -440.49% -23.93% -17.11%

Summary

Movano competitors beat Movano on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Movano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

