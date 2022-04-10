TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.98.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $39,952.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.