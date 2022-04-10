Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

DYNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

DYNT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

