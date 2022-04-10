Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

AMAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambrx Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.91.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,551,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,265 shares in the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

