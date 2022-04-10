Cowen Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $53.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.38.

MO stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

