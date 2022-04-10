Piper Sandler Cuts Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $52.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The business had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

