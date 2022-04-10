BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. The company will also gain on its efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain. These actions will help the company counter the escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. BHP Group's focus on lowering debt is also commendable. The exit of the petroleum business planned this year and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $77.67 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

