$1.11 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.00. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,396,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ingevity by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,842,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ingevity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ingevity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.07. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

