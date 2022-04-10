Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $779.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 778.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 296,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

