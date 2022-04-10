IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “IO Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del. “
Shares of IOBT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.88.
About IO Biotech (Get Rating)
