KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $348.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

