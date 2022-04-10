Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1,172.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

